Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Aishwarya-Abhishek, Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara & Others Make Heads Turn

The season of Diwali parties has just begun in Bollywood! After Ayushmann Khurrana, producer Ramesh Taurani and Kriti Sanon, it was ace designer Manish Malhotra's turn to host for one of the most star-studded Diwali parties this year.

The bash saw some of the biggest names from the Hindi Film Industry including Aishwarya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and many others under one roof.

We bring you some pictures from the party which will surely drive away your weekend blues.