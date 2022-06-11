Manisha Koirala Attends AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija's Wedding Reception In Chennai; Pens A Sweet Note

Music maestro AR Rahman hosted a lavish wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman and her husband Riyasdeen Riyan at ARR Film City in Chennai on Friday (June 10). The event was attended by many celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sahil Khan to name a few.

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the grand celebration in which she is seen happily posing with AR Rahman and the newly-weds. The Akele Hum Akele Tum actress looks resplendent in a peach-coloured kurti set. On the other hand, Khatija is seen donning a purple-hued lehenga with a matching hijab while her hubby is dressed in a black tuxedo.

Manisha also penned a heartfelt note to express her joy after attending the reception. It read, "A.R. Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai !! God bless the newly wed @arrahman."

AR Rahman has composed music for many of Manisha's films which includes Bombay, Indian and Dil Se.

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also posted a picture from Khatija's wedding reception in which he is seen posing with the Rahman family. He captioned it as, "Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir's families n fans !! @arrameen @arrahman." Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was also spotted at the bash.

Actor-turned-influencer Sahil Khan also shared a video with producer Sandeep Ssingh.

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamed on May 5, 2022. Post her wedding, she shared a picture with her husband on Instagram and captioned it as, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man."