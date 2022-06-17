Manju Chaudhary, Who Brings The Revolution In The World Of Glamour

Today we will talk about a woman who left no stone unturned to fulfill her dream and made her dream come true. Yes, I am talking about Manju Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi city who is the owner of Manju The World Glamour.

Manju was very fond of makeup since childhood. She used to do her makeup with her mother's makeup items. And on seeing this his hobby became his dream. At a very young age, Manju had thought about what she had to do when she grew up and as soon as her 12th was over. She said at her home that she now has to do a make-up artist's course. She has done this course from London College of Makeup.

Manju has been excellent in all her work since childhood. Be it studies or any cultural event of school, she was ahead in every field and that is why today when someone asks her who is her inspiration, she takes her name. Manju started her career by working in a small beauty parlor and soon she became so expert in this work that she has opened her own makeup studio today.

Manju Chaudhary has got the full support of her parents from the very beginning. When she first told at her home that she wanted to become a make-up artist, her parents came and supported her completely and said that whatever you want to do in your life, you do, we are with you. Today is the result of Manju's parents' sacrifice and Manju's hard work, due to which Manju has earned her name in the entire city of Delhi today.

If we talk about Manju's work, then she is expert in every field, be it bridal makeup or hairstyles. And not only this, Manju has worked with many celebrities like Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Sahil Khan and Manju has also received the Best Celebrity Makeup Artist award from Shamita Shetty. In Manju's work, you can't even find out the wrong of any method. Manju's clients are always happy with her work.

If apart from Manju's work, we talk about her hobbies' likes and dislikes, then there are many such things to tell as if you must have understood that how much Manju likes to decorate others and decorate herself. Apart from this, Manju is very fond of traveling she loves to explore new places, loves to know about that place and she is also very fond of movies.

We all get to learn something from the Manju, as if we should not leave their dreams and try every possible effort. Manju Chaudhary is inspiration for all of us.