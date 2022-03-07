Manoj Bajpayee On Reuniting With Abhishek Chaubey For Soup: He Is One Of The Best Director Of Our Times

Soup
is
Manoj
Bajpayee's
third
collaboration
with
director
Abhishek
Choubey
after
critically
acclaimed
movies
like
Sonchiriya
and
the
Hungama
Hai
Kyon
Barpa
segment
in
Ray.
The
film
is
headlined
by
powerful
actors
like
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
Konkana
Sen
while
Chaubey
will
be
the
showrunner
and
director
of
the
series.
This
is
the
first
time
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
Konkona
Sen
sharma
will
be
sharing
the
screen
for
their
upcoming
comedy-crime
series.
Backed
by
Netflix,
the
actors
and
makers
unveiled
the
first
look
of
the
show
through
a
behind-the-scenes
video..
Soup
is
a
unconventional
drama
mixed
in
with
some
dark
comedy
is
what
audiences
can
expect
from
the
finest
actor
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
filmmaker
Abhishek
Chaubey,
as
they
come
together
once
again
to
create
their
duo
magic
on
screen.
Sharing
his
experience,
Manoj
says,
"It's
always
fun
working
with
Abhishek,and
he
is
one
of
the
best
director
of
our
times
and
we
really
get
along
very
well
on
the
set
and
with
his
team."