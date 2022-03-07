Manoj Bajpayee On Reuniting With Abhishek Chaubey For Soup: He Is One Of The Best Director Of Our Times

Soup is Manoj Bajpayee's third collaboration with director Abhishek Choubey after critically acclaimed movies like Sonchiriya and the Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa segment in Ray.

The film is headlined by powerful actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen while Chaubey will be the showrunner and director of the series.

This is the first time Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen sharma will be sharing the screen for their upcoming comedy-crime series. Backed by Netflix, the actors and makers unveiled the first look of the show through a behind-the-scenes video..

Soup is a unconventional drama mixed in with some dark comedy is what audiences can expect from the finest actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, as they come together once again to create their duo magic on screen.

Sharing his experience, Manoj says, "It's always fun working with Abhishek,and he is one of the best director of our times and we really get along very well on the set and with his team."