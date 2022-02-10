Manoj Bajpayee's Mother-in-law Shakeela Raza Passes Away

Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza has passed away on Thursday (February 10) morning. According to reports, Shabana's mother breathed her last breathe in Delhi at Max Hospital.

The actor's mother-in-law's condition was very critical for the past few days after a prolonged illness. Shakeela Raza was reportedly suffering from cancer for the past 12 years. Manoj Bajpayee was amid filming when he heard the news. The actor immediately flew to Delhi to be with his family.

Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana Bajpayee had lost her father last year. This is the third death in Manoj's family including his father's death last year.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in Mughal Road directed by Muhammad Ali. The film was set to release in 2021. He has also been working on Raakh directed by Milap Zaveri and Campus which is being helmed by Suvahhdan Angre.