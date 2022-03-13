Manoj Bajpayee To Share Screen With Legendary Actress Sharmila Tagore For His Next Project

Three Times National award and Padmashree winner actor Manoj Bajpayee posted about his next project with Sharmila Tagore and Life of Pie actor Suraj Sharma.

Sharing this news on his social media for his fans Manoj wrote, "Shooting for my next film Gulmohar. Filming begins..!!! New Film New atmosphere... Nervousness & excitement in the air!!Wish us luck!!!”

The movie is being directed by Rahul V Chittella who was Mira Nair's assistant and also known for his 2016 anthology Shor Se Shuruaat. Rahul is making his big screen debut with Gulmohar and working with Bollywood’s finest actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Suraj Sharma.

Fox Star Studios is backing the project. This is the first time the actor Manoj Bajpayee will be working with legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and director Rahul V Chittella.