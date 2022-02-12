Manushi Chhillar On Prithviraj: I Worked On Myself Harder To Play Princess Sanyogita, Was Huge Responsibility

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Debutant Manushi Chhillar has been cast opposite Akshay as Prithviraj's beloved Princess Sanyogita and she is thrilled about the positive response that her look in the film is garnering.

Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar And Sonu Sood Give You Goosebumps!

Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, says, "I'm ecstatic that we now have a date for Prithviraj's release on the big screen. It is the ultimate theatrical entertainer that needs to be watched in its full glory. I have been fortunate enough to have gotten this kind of launchpad and I'm hoping that I have done justice to the opportunity that I have got."

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi On Being Conferred With Padma Shri Award: I Dedicate This Award To My Country

She adds, "I worked hard to get the part and I know that I worked on myself harder to play the role of Princess Sanyogita. It was a huge responsibility. I'm thrilled that people are appreciating how I'm looking in the film. I hope that they love how I have performed too because that's going to be my true test on screen."

Manushi's launch in Bollywood is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Prithviraj is being directed by Padma Shri Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya - based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning movie Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on June 10, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in IMAX.