Manushi Chhillar Signs Her Third Film After Samrat Prithviraj And Vicky Kaushal Starrer: Report

Miss
World
2017
Manush
Chhillar
made
her
acting
debut
with
the
Akshay
Kumar
and
Sanjay
Dutt-starrer
Samrat
Prithviraj.
The
film
didn't
perform
well
at
the
box
office;
however,
the
newcomer's
efforts
and
acting
skills
were
noticed
by
many
people.
Earlier,
reports
stated
that
Manushi
will
be
seen
opposite
Vicky
Kaushal
in
a
film
titled
as
The
Great
Indian
Family,
which
is
being
produced
by
Yash
Raj
Films.
However,
the
makers
have
not
yet
made
an
official
announcement
about
her
second
project.
And
now,
yet
another
piece
of
information
is
coming
right
from
the
tinsel
town.
Owing
to
her
popularity,
Manushi
Chhillar
has
reportedly
bagged
her
third
project.
Isn't
it
interesting?
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Manushi
will
be
seen
in
an
all-new
avatar
in
this
action
entertainer.
A
source
informed
a
leading
portal,
"She
(Manushi
Chhillar)
will
train
hard
to
impress
everyone
with
her
action
avatar
in
this
project.
It
is
an
ambitious
project
and
the
makers
wanted
to
cast
a
new
face
with
a
great
on-screen
personality.
Manushi
fit
the
bill
to
a
T.
This
will
be
the
third
film
in
her
filmography."
Let
us
tell
you,
the
official
announcement
about
Manushi's
third
film
is
yet
to
be
made.
However,
the
news
must
have
made
the
Miss
World
fans
happy.
Talking
about
Manushi
Chhillar,
she
started
her
modelling
career
in
2016.
After
winning
Miss
World
in
2017,
she
started
working
on
her
Bollywood
projects.
For
the
unversed,
she
was
also
pursuing
a
medical
degree
(MBBS)
in
Sonipat.