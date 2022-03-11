Masaba Gupta On Getting Typecast Because Of Her Looks: Never Been Offered Roles Where I Can Be Romanced

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta in her latest interview with a leading news portal, spoke about being typecast in the film industry because of her looks. She revealed that she was only offered of a girl with acne or troubled childhood. She always admitted that roles where she could be romanced also never came her way.

Pinkvilla quoted Masaba as saying, "No roles were coming my way and even today, whatever is coming is very like 'somebody who had trouble childhood, or acne, or who's like an urban girl'...I don't think I ever get a role that is the focus of a man's life...I don't think I have been offered roles where I can be romanced."

Neena Gupta On Why She Did Not Get Married When She Was Pregnant With Masaba: I Was Too Proud Of Myself

Dropping a hint about her upcoming project, "I would like to add that one role that I am doing now...is the one I like the most. It is about a young girl who really they thought I could play."

Masaba said that she doesn't want to play a sidekick in films when she has her own show (Masaba Masaba). She said that even if she is doing a minute role, it should be the one where she can prove her skills as an actor.

Neena Gupta Says She Loved Vivian Richards; 'Why Should I Poison Masaba's Thoughts? I Have Respect For Him'

"Today, I have Masaba Masaba, my own show, then, why would I play some sidekick. It irritates me as I don't want to be a sidekick. Even, if I am playing a sidekick, it should contribute so much to the script or the character in which I can prove my skills as an actor, even if it is a-minute role," the actress told the news portal.

Masaba made her acting debut in the semi-biographical Netflix series Masaba Masaba in 2020 which also starred her mother Neena Gupta. In an interview with PTI, she had said that she always wanted to act, but did not get into the profession as she felt only a certain kind of face sells in the film industry.