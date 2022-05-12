Masaba Gupta On Why She Can Never Have A Baby Out Of Wedlock; 'I Don't Want To Take That Extra Pressure'

Masaba Gupta in her recent interaction with a news portal, said that she has no guts to have a child outside wedlock like her mother. The fashion designer and actor is the love child of Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer Vivian Richards.

In a conversation with Indian Express about modernity and changing times, Masaba said, "Accepting is one thing but what happens behind the scenes is something else. You would pass comments like that she slept with someone and had a baby."

She continued, "I read stories of so many single moms who have had kids out of wedlock. They do have to deal with whispers and people talking behind their backs. Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don't want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space."

On being asked if she ever had to face the brunt of being modern since the latter word is often used as a negative connotation, Masaba said that she has tagged as too modern for being born out of wedlock. At the same time, she added that there's no size that fits everyone. According to her, the responsibility of being modern is to be accepted. However, Masaba feels that we have become more intolerant and are going back in time.

In the same interview, the actress also talked about finding love again. Masaba who got divorced from producer Madhu Mantena, is currently dating actor Satyadeep Mishra.

"One has to allow themselves to be real. People nowadays play games or just try to hold themselves back. I am always myself and if I feel like talking, I would. I am always very real. Not just a relationship but anything new that one has to go in, they would have to do it with an open heart. That's how you truly allow the universe to rush in," Gupta told the news portal.

Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Modern Love Mumbai in which she is paired opposite Rithwik Bhowmick.