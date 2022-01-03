Master Hindi Remake To Hit The Shooting Floor This Year: Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was one of the highest grossing movies of 2021. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Last year, there were reports floating in the media about this Vijay-starrer getting remade in Hindi. Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, this Bollywood remake is slated to hit the shooting floor this year.

A source close to the production informed ETimes that the film will go on floors with an established star this year. "We plan to take the film on floors this year and it will be with an established star," the tabloid quoted the source as saying.

Apparently there are many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor whose name have been doing the rounds. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about this film and its cast.

Vijay's Master was the first film to release in theatre halls during the COVID-19. Despite this, the movie went on to rake in big moolah at the box office and was also dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The Vijay-starrer also became the fastest Tamil film to be streamed on a digital platform after 16 days of its theatrical release.

The remake rights were bought in early 2021 after which everyone is waiting with bated breath to know who would be stepping into Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathy's shoes for the Hindi version.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master revolves around an alcoholic professor JD (Thalapathy Vijay) who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home. Unbeknownst to him, a ruthless gangster Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi) has been using the children from the juvenile home as scapegoat for his criminal activities.