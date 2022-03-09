Means Malhotra Is Among The Top Faces In Starbuzz Calendar 2022

The popularity of Means Malhotra is not hidden. The pace at which she has climbed the ladder of success is an inspiration for many. The perfect example of good looks, exceptional talent, and hard work, Means has made everyone around her proud and motivated other women to follow their dreams. She has recently added a new feather to her cap by appearing among the top faces in the star buzz calendar launched by Seema Gumber. The ribbon-cutting was done by actress Sara Khan at the venue, Paso Noida and the calendar also features other celebrated industry names like Nitin Ahuja, Subhash Jindal, Shweta Rajpal, etc.

The star-studded launch was covered by major media outlets and the party abounded with glitz and glamour. Seema Gumber of Dilli Darlings fame has been known for such spectacular launches and functions and this one was a notch ahead of the others. Return favor by Lipika cupcakes also received immense praise.

Means said that it is an honor for her to be featured in a prestigious calendar like Star Buzz and she is now convinced that hard work never goes waste. She has always believed in working without expecting extravagant results but her success has reinstated her belief in the power of perseverance and commitment.

Even as a student, Means accomplished all she wanted and fancied. This set the stage for future success in life. She was demotivated by naysayers who always said that one should excel at a single thing and not try to sail on multiple boats. Means has always tried to give her best to everything she envisages upon. She stays clear of mediocrity and that has helped her perform multiple roles and excel at them. She is a philanthropist, blogger, jewelry designer, and stylist.

Means had a simple childhood and humble upbringing and that is the main reason behind her down-to-earth attitude. Her childhood love for diamonds motivated her to learn jewelry designing and her inherent entrepreneurial spirit brought her into the world of business.

From being an outstanding student to the perfect entrepreneur and social figure, Means has come a long way. Means' passion for fitness inspires her healthy habits and is the primary reason behind her good looks.

Means has also been among the jury panel of many prestigious events in the past. She handles her hotel and banquet business Grand Affairs Hospitality, Pvt. Ltd. Thanks to Means' business acumen and dedication, the business has evolved as a prominent name in the hospitality industry.

Means is a polyglot and is fluent in English, Punjabi, French, Hindi, and German.

Her achievements have also been featured in newspapers and magazines like Pkg newspaper, Delhi Times newspaper, Zoom Delhi Page3now, Party whirl, Navdrishti times, Delhi Chilli, and Delhi Times nightlife. The feature in the calendar is a great achievement and we hope Means continues to receive further success.