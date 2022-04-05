    For Quick Alerts
      Meet Deepali Ogale, Making Her Name Prominent For India As A National Level Bikini Athlete

      As a woman bodybuilder, she has won accolades and achievements, thriving on her passion bringing more glory to our country.

      Knowing more about how the youngsters of today's generation and the female brigade have been paving their own path to success makes people and many other up-and-comers all over the world feel more motivated and inspired in ways more than one. These individuals and professionals thrive off of their passion, commitment, and determination to make every dream possible for themselves, which has what allowed a few of them to shine brighter than the others. Doing that and much more as a National Level Bikini Athlete (Bodybuilding) is Indian talent Deepali Ogale.

      Putting herself all into the world of fitness and sports, Deepali Ogale proved her love and madness for the fitness game and kept honing her skills each passing day to become a better version of herself. Making such a prominent name for herself in India and showing other women what they are truly capable of achieving has definitely brought her to the forefront of the industry in ways more than one. She mentions how she has played over 10 competitions but never stepped down without a trophy or medal in her hand. She won the Miss Maharashtra 2020 title at IBBF Indian Body Building Competition and became a Runner up in Miss India 2019.

      This year too, she will be representing India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique championship on 15th July. Not just that, Deepali Ogale has also flourished as a fitness coach, transforming the lives of over 100 people making them understand the importance of a lifestyle change. Also, Deepali Ogale did a National Television show, MTV LOVE SCHOOL SEASON 3, on MTV India and achieved more momentum.

      The National Level Bikini Athlete now aims for a Gold to make India more proud. To know more, follow her on Instagram @deepali.ogale

      X