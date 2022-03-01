Meet Yami Gautam Dhar’s Biggest Stress-Buster On The Sets Of A Thursday!

Riding high on the success of her latest web show, A Thursday, Yami Gautam has been unanimously praised by the audience, industry and critics alike for pulling off a challenging role and attempting a different subject for the first time.

Though Yami portrayed a role which was a bit serious and mysterious one, she was thoroughly entertained as well on the sets of the show. Taking to her social media recently, Yami revealed her biggest stress-buster while shooting the digital show.

She mentioned, “Cutest Co-actors I ever got to work with 👻 'A Thursday ' was not that set for me where I would even think about taking any images or BTS ! Stepping in NAINA 'shoes was way more challenging than I had imagined while preparing for the part! But somewhere these little kids came in as a breather… so this is what my day looked like in those rarest of the rare moments. ❤️❤️❤️”

Going by the pictures, we are certain that Yami must have had a whale of a time shooting with these lovely child actors for A Thursday, that offered the viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience.