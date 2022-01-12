Meezaan Opens Up On Failure Of His Debut Film Malaal; 'How A Movie Performs At Box Office Is Not In My Hands'

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Malaal opposite Sharmin Segal. The movie bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was declared a box office flop. Meezaan in his recent interview with ETimes opened up on the failure of his debut flick.

Meezaan said that as an actor, his job is to give his best shot as how the film fares at the box office is not in his hands. He said that he gave his 100 per cent to the film, and feels people have recognised him from Aila Re song.

"I believe that as an actor, it's my job to give my best. How a movie performs at the box office is not in my hands. I gave my 100 per cent, put in a lot of time and energy for Malaal and I feel people have recognised that. Today, when I walk down the street, I feel happy when people recognise me as that actor from Aila Re (a song from his debut film that also starred Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece)," ETimes was quoted as saying.

The actor said that he is happy with the kind of work that's coming his way and added, "Everyone expects their movies to be a blockbuster as a lot goes into making a film. But the kind of response you get for your movie only helps you to understand the process of filmmaking better. You become aware of your audience and realise what went wrong. It helps you to grow as an actor."

On being asked what he learn from his father's journey in Bollywood, Meezaan said, "I grew up watching my dad. I have learnt that for you to survive in the industry, you have to be smart with your decisions and handle situations well. People say, 'Arre industry ke logon ke paas connections hote hain'. I feel connections toh aaj ke time mein koi bhi nikaal sakta hain. What is important is that you need to know who to talk to, what to say and how to get your work done. This is in the case in any field, not just Bollywood. There is so much competition today where people are trying to run ahead of you constantly."

The actor further revealed that he utilised the lockdown period trying to make himself a better actor and also met people from the industry and discussed work.

Meezaan was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's release Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The family entertainer was panned by the critics and audience alike.