Megastar Chiranjeevi Becomes A Part Of Brahmastra; Details Inside

Ever since Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra got unveiled on YouTube, the film is in tremendous buzz. On June 15, 2022, the film's trailer will be unveiled on YouTube, and we hear that South megastar Chiranjeevi will be part of the film. Wondering how? We will tell you!

Chiranjeevi has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer.

Catch the special behind the scenes of the Megastar's association for the film...

Earlier, a source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Brahmastra is a Pan India product coming out of the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to tap the true potential of the Indian market. While SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the 4 South Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association."

The source further added, "Ayan recently flew down to Hyderabad to have a special meeting with Chiranjeevi and it went off well. While no one is aware of the intricate details, there is something brewing between Ayan, Chiranjeevi and the entire Brahmastra team."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.