Members Of Scottish Parliament To Bring A Motion On Kashmiri Hindu Genocide

All-time-blockbuster film The Kashmir Files fame director and the most relevant thought leader Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with the powerful female producer Pallavi Joshi has been making headlines for the racism they are facing from Oxford Union in Europe while they are on the "Humanity Tour".

The duo embarked on the 'Humanity Tour' to spread the message of peace and humanity across the globe. Their latest stop was the Scottish parliament where Vivek Agnihotri talked about the mishappenings faced by Kashmiri Hindus. The filmmaker was also applauded by the senior member of the Scottish Parliament who committed to bringing a motion for the Kashmiri Hindu genocide to commend The Kashmir Files and the pain and Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Sharing about same on his social media, Vivek jotted down, "Member of Parliament, @Jackson Carlaw has committed to bring a motion in Scottish Parliament on Kashmiri Hindu GENOCIDE and to commend #TheKashmirFiles for showing the pain of Hindus. The power of an honest 'PEOPLE's FILM'. #HumanityTour"

GREAT NEWS:



Member of Parliament, @Jackson_Carlaw has committed to bring a motion in Scottish Parliament on Kashmiri Hindu GENOCIDE and to commend #TheKashmirFiles for showing the pain of Hindus.



The power of an honest ‘PEOPLE’s FILM’. #HumanityTour pic.twitter.com/KcmHKfbM6k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Vivek put the genocide in Kashmir in the spotlight with his speech. He said " Genocide begins and ends. in the history of humanity, the Kashmir genocide is the longest continuous genocide. Today as I stand here, just a few hours ago a bank manager was identified, targeted, and shot! Two days ago a lady teacher was identified and shot. A few days ago another Hindu teacher was identified and shot. A land which once was a land of great Hindu civilization, today there are no Hindus there. This a very sad commentary on humanity because we have very selectively shown empathy depending on what side of the politics we are".

He also added "So for 32 years, it was happening right in front of our eyes but the world, especially the narrative builders, the media, the historians, the social scientists, the artists, filmmakers, and documentary makers chose to ignore it as if nothing happened. So an entire generation grew up without knowing anything. And who are the victims? The victims are not only Hindu but also Muslims from the young generation. Because anybody who is born after the 1990s has no idea that Hindus ever existed. This is humanity vs radicalization!

This is humanity vs brainwashing! This is humanity vs terrorism! We have to choose which side we are on. Anybody who takes up a gun and kills a child rapes a woman cuts anybody into 50 pieces, the entire humanity should stand up and not just oppose it but also make an effort to defeat it".

With the vision to give back to the society and mankind, the makers of the truth-teller movie have embarked on the 'Humanity Tour' whose agenda is to spread love and awareness about India's rich culture and highlight 5000 years of emotions and peace messages across the world through their inspiring speeches. The 'Humanity Tour' will have a few impactful screenings, also including a visit to Jewish Museum.