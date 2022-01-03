    For Quick Alerts
      Memes On RRR Takes Twitter By Storm As The Film's Release Gets Postponed

      By
      |

      Netizens are heartbroken, as their long wait has gone into vain. SS Rajamouli's much-awaited release RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, was earlier slated to be released on January 7, 2021. But owing to spike in COVID-19 cases in India and theatres shutdown in several cities of India, the makers have decided to postpone the film's release.

      The official Twitter page of RRR wrote, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

      rrr

      Now that the film's release has been officially postponed, many netizens have been sharing memes on the same and we are not sure whether we should laugh at it or feel bad for the moviegoers, who have been waiting for its release with bated breath...

      Check out the viral memes below..

      Directed by Rajamouli, RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

      While the new release date has not been finalised yet, it is to be seen when Rajamouli will release the film.

