Memes On Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi's Affair Bombarded On The Latter's Post!

It was anything but expected when former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced in a social media post on July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Within a few minutes, his pictures with Sushmita started trending on social media, leaving netizens bifurcated into two thoughts. While some are trolling Sen owing to her long list of exes, others have been arguing with naysayers, saying that it's her life and she has all the right to choose who she wants to date.

Amid all the hullabaloo, when Lalit Modi tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," several netizens bombarded his tweet with memes.

A netizen wrote, "Agar Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen ko pata sakta hai to life main kuch bhi ho sakta hai, never lose hope. ♥️"

Another netizen wrote, "Someone please remove the word impossible from dictionary."

"Modi Ji ne kiya toh kuch soch samajh ke hi Kiya hoga guys," replied another netizen on his post.

"Ms Sen managed to get hold of him. Something that Indian investigation agencies couldn't. Good job," replied one more netizen on his post.

Yesterday, while sharing his pictures with Sushmita from a Maldives trip, Lalit tweeted, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # Sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

Interestingly, Sushmita has not replied to Lalit Modi's posts yet. It is to be seen when she will announce her relationship with the business tycoon.

(Social media posts are unedited.)