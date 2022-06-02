Mika Singh On KK's Demise: He Was Devoid Of Any Drama, Not Too Active On Social Media

The sudden demise of singer KK on May 31, 2022 in Kolkata, has left the nation devastated. Ever since netizens read about his untimely demise, they have seen sharing their favourite songs sung by KK and tweeting how they feel that a part of their childhood has gone along with the deceased singer.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, singer Mika Singh spoke about KK and said that he will always remember the singer as his 'KK bhai'.

"It is heartbreaking. If there is one singer who has done the best and superhit romantic songs in the last 20 years, it is KK bhai," said Mika while speaking about India Today.

Mika further said that KK's talent was so inexplicable. He was extremely simple as a person, and that is one quality everyone will remember about him.

He further added, "Even when he did shows, it would be mostly college shows because he would be happy doing it. He never went overboard with shows too. He would fix 'x' number of shows for a month and that's about it. He was devoid of any drama, not too active on social media, he never judged a reality show."

Mika went on to add that it was disheartening to see KK, a great artist, pass away this early.

"Everyone has to leave the world one day, but the fact that he passed away after giving a performance, which he loves doing, is one thing I takeaway. Legends never die," asserted Mika.

He concluded by saying that he just hopes that KK's family gets the strength, and may his soul rest in peace.