Mika Singh Reacts To Sidhu Moose Wala's Death, Says He Feels Ashamed To Call Himself A Punjabi

As the entire nation mourns over the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Mika Singh pens a note for the late singer on his Instagram page, wherein he wrote that he feels ashamed to call himself a Punjabi after the unfortunate incident.

Mika shared his picture with Sidhu Moose Wala and captioned it as, "I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi's. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

Those who are unaware, Sidhu Moose who was also a Congress leader, was shot in Punjab's Mansa yesterday (May 29, 2022), and was brought dead to the hospital.

In another Instagram pose, Mika shared a video with Sidhu Moose, wherein he wrote that people will never forget him and prayed that may his soul rest in peace.

"Miss you bro @sidhu_moosewala .. you've gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.. Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru," wrote Mika.

Earlier, many celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dadlani, Ranveer Singh, Richa Chaddha, etc., reacted to his death and prayed for his family.