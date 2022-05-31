mika-singh-reveals-sidhu-moose-wala-told-him-about-receiving-death-threats-three-years-ago

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has left the nation heartbroken and baffled. He was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa and since then netizens, politicians and celebrities have been grieving over his death. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Mika recalled his conversation with Sidhu Moose Wala and said that he had been receiving death threats from the last three years.

Mika also asserted that just like Sidhu, many singers from Punjab receive death threats and it's so unfair, as all they do is entertain their fans.

"Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters. I remember Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal... even Sidhu told me three years ago that he has been receiving such threats. Many singers give money and save themselves. Budding singers get such threats. They know they do so many shows and earn well," said Mika while speaking to News18.

Disappointed by the law and order situation in the state, Mika said that Moose Wala was no goon. He was not the kind of person who would drink and disturb people. He was just a singer who made a name for himself with his songs.

"So, if this can happen to such a nice boy and celebrity, that too without any fear of punishment, ye toh poora jaanwar vaala tareeka hai (This is inhumane)," added Mika.

In another interview with India Today, Mika also questioned if it is a crime to be a successful singer.

He also recalled his last conversation with the late singer and shared Moose Wala felt safe in Mumbai.

He shared, "Last week he came to Mumbai, and I offered him my car to travel around in. He told me, 'paaji, yahan toh security guard ke bina ghoomne mein koi dikkat hi nahi lagti. Koi ghoor ke nahi dekhta. Tension nahi hai.' (Brother, I feel safe here. People aren't staring. There is no tension) So, I told him to stay in Mumbai only in the coming time."