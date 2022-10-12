Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fight For Survival In A Freezer Will Give You Chills; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor aces the art of making the headlines. Be it with her fashion sense, movie announcements, BTS pics or vacation pics on social media, the Dhadak actress manages to keep the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Janhvi is all over the headlines today courtesy upcoming movie Mili. The actress has shared the first look posters of her survival thriller drama and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The poster came with a tagline as 'Frozen but not shaken'. And now, Janhvi has added to fans' excitement as she has now unveiled an intriguing teaser of Mili.

The 48 second teaser featured Janhvi as a nursing graduate who seems to be trapped in a freezer. It was a race against time for Janhvi who plays the titular role in the movie. The teaser began with Janvhi trying to cut duct tape while being trapped inside the freezer. Her face had turned red due to extreme cold and she was seen shivering as the temperature in the freezer dropped to -16 degree Celsius. The teaser also gave glimpses of Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa who seem to be worried about Mili's whereabouts and are looking for her. Mili teaser did send a chill down the spine and left us wanting more.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Teaser here:

For the uninitiated, Mili is the remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. It is being produced by Boney Kapoor and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original film. Earlier, Anna Ben, who played the lead role in Helen, had sung praises for Janhvi and expressed her excitement for Mili. She said, "I have heard all wonderful things about her and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can't wait to watch her".

Mili is slated to release on November 4 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot which happens to be a horror comedy. To note, Mili will mark Janhvi's first collaboration with Sunny Kaushal. Apart from Mili, Janhvi will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing the screen with Yami Gautam for the first time in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.