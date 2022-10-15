Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Fights For Survival In This Gripping Thriller

The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili has just dropped. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. The film is produced by Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, and helmed by the film's original director, Mathukutty Xavier. Helen, which was released in 2019, featured actress Anna Ben and received rave reviews for its suspenseful plot and treatment.

The trailer begins with Janhvi's character Mili, who is leading her normal life with her father, played by Manoj Pahwa. It shows the delicate bond Mili shares with her father and her boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal. The trailer shows Janhvi working at a local food joint who aspires to go to Canada. But, things in her life take a U-turn and she gets trapped inside a freezer at the eatery where she works. As the temperature in the freezer drops, we see Janhvi trying to save herself from dying due to the increasing cold. Meanwhile, her father, boyfriend, and police search for her outside .

The film looks intense and promises a thriller watch. Jahnvi Kapoor, with her choice of scripts, is growing as an actor and the trailer effectively manages to maintain the suspense. It still remains to see how well Janhvi will be able to pull off a role that is so powerful. Watch the trailer here

The film's trailer particularly doesn't intrigue me, given that I've watched the original work. But for those who love watching survival thrillers and have no idea of the original film, Mili might work for them.

Mili will hit the theaters on November 4.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.