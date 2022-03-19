Mira Rajput On Tweet Questioning President Zelenskyy's Outfit: Are We Getting So Influenced By Looks?

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has weighed in on Russia and Ukraine conflict in recent days. The star wife took to her Instagram account to slam US financial expert Peter Schiff who criticised Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Outfit during his recent public address to the US Congress.

According to reports, Ukraine who had sought US' help amid the ongoing war with Russia, was seen wearing his iconic green T-shirt while the public address. Sharing a screenshot of the same Mira addressed Peter Schiff's tweet.

She wrote, "You'd ask him to wear cufflinks if you could... Seriously!" She also added, "Are we getting so influenced by 'looks' and looking the part, that we forget reality? Expecting a Head of State to have his suit steamed in the middle of a crisis?"

Mira also shared Peter's tweet which read, "I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the US Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a T-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States."

Many Indian and international celebrities have opened up on supporting Ukraine in one way or another. While many have called out the Russian military attack and urged Vladimir Putin, President of Russia to stop the war, others have joined hands to provide aid to the people suffering in Ukraine.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra had called the Russian military attack on Ukraine "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point". Filmmakers Onir, Rahul Dholakia, actor Tillotama Shome, and lyricist Javed Akhtar had also condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Recently, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they have managed to raise $30 million through fundraising. The celebrity couple had launched the GoFundMe page on March 3. Steven Spielberg, his wife Kate Capshaw, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benedict Cumberbatch among others have also donated money to help aid people in Ukraine.