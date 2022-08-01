Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold: Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Others Cheer For Her

Mirabai Chanu won the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, for weightlifting in the Women's 49 Kg section. She defended her Gold medal with a record-breaking total of 88 Kg and 113 in the women's weightlifting competition of CWG 2022, which is being held in Birmingham.

The Bollywood celebs cheered Mirabai Chanu for her win, by posting special messages on social media. Have a look at their posts here...

Anushka Sharma

"Congratulations @mirabai_chanu... You are our pride! #Commonwealthgames #Birmingham2022," wrote Anushka Sharma on her Instagram story, congratulating the Gold winner. The popular actress also congratulated the other winners including Gururaja Poojary, Sanket Sargar, Bindiyarani Devi, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga, on her Insta story.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The popular actress took to her official Insta story and congratulated Mirabai Chanu and Sanket Sargar by posting pictures on her Insta story, with a special post. "Massive congratulations to @mirabai_chanu & #SanketSargar for making India proud at the #Commonwealth2022 Games. Jai Hind."

Anupam Kher

The senior actor took to his official social media handles and shared the video of Mirabai Chanu's winning moment, with a special note. "In #CommonwealthGames of 2022 @mirabai_chanu has made the country's chest in pride by winning the gold medal. We have increased our value all over the world. Have made us proud! Your victory will inspire all of us and especially the youth! Hearty congratulations! Long live Mother India! Jai Hind! 👏👍🇮🇳🇮🇳 #goldmedalindia," reads Anupam Kher's post.

Taapsee Pannu

The talented actress took to her official social media handles and wrote: "And Mirabai did it !!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CWG2022 it's a gold!!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The celebrated actress took to her official Instagram story and posted a picture of Mirabai Chanu and wrote: "@mirabaichanu #CWG2022 Legend."

Tamannaah Bhatia

"Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 🇮🇳," wrote Tamannaah Bhatia, who posted a picture of Mirabai Chanu's winning moment on her official Twitter handle.