Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Grace Miss Universe Philippines Coronation Night On April 30

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to grace the coronation night of this year’s edition of Miss Universe Philippines. The reigning Miss Universe will attend the ceremony on April 30, which will take place at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization made the announcement over the weekend by taking to their social media handles. The statement read, “A #UniquelyBeautiful historic event in the making! Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is one of our very special guests for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals on April 30, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.”

Aside from Sandhu, the coronation night will also witness other former Miss Universe winners including Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi Leigh-Tebow in attendance. The three former titleholders will even host the pageant.

Netizens Slam Shilpa Shetty And Badshah For Being 'Disrespectful' Towards Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu: Girls Are Being Targeted On The Issue Of Hijab

Meanwhile, Harnaaz had recently appealed to society to stop targeting girls whilst expressing her anguish by stating, “Honestly, why do you always target girls? Even now you are targeting me. Like, even on the issue of hijab the girls are being targeted. Let them (girls) live the way they choose to, let her reach her destination, let her fly, those are her wings, don’t cut them, if you must (cut someone’s wings) cut your own.”