Miss World 2021: Indo-American Shree Saini Declared As First Runner-Up; Karolina Biewleska Wins The Crown

US-based Indian-American Shree Saini has emerged as the first runner up at the Miss World 2021 event which took place at Coca-Cola Music Hall in Puerto Rico. She was representing United States at the beauty pageant.

On the other hand, Karolina Biewleska from Poland was crowned as Miss World 2021 whereas Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire was announced as the second runner-up at the event.

The official Twitter handle of Miss World made this announcement with a tweet that read, "Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire."

Before the event, Shree had taken to her Instagram handle to urge fans to wish her luck for the beauty pageant. She had posted a picture of herself dressed as Miss World as a kid along with few other glimpses from her preparation and captioned them as, "MISS WORLD STARTED! When I was just 6, I dressed up as Miss World, because I saw Miss World as a Superhero. A woman who serves with her loving heart. This has been my deepest desire since I was young. Everyone please pray. Thank you so much".

For those who don't know, Shree Saini was the first Indian-American to win Miss World America 2021 crown. She originally hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, but her family moved to Washington DC when she was five.

Meanwhile, Manasa Varanasi who represented India at the Miss World competition managed to make it to the top 13 contestants.