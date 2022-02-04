Mister Mummy: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Share First Look Of Comedy Drama With Their Pregnant Bellies

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Bollywood's beloved couple is all set to return to the screen together. After the 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, the two will be seen playing a couple for Shaad Ali's film Mister Mummy. The makers have now shared the first look at the comedy-drama.

The T-series' official Twitter account shared three posters of the film and wrote, "A rollercoaster of laughter and comical drama, get ready for this mad ride unfolding the good news soon 🎞️ #MisterMummy."

One of the pictures showed, Riteish with a pregnant belly while other also feature Genelia with a similar baby bump. The makers also shared the film's poster in Hindi. Genelia also shared the posters on her Instagram account and introduced the story as, "A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts 🎭#MisterMummy"

Earlier this week, the adorable couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The Houseful actor share a special post for his 'baiko' (wife) on Instagram and thanked her for being by his side.

He wrote, ''Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other's hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you @geneliad.''

Coming back to the film, Mister Mummy, not much has been revealed by the makers. However, the storyline reportedly revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. However, life has something else planned for the couple with a mad, 'bumpy' ride of comedy, drama, and revelations.