Mithun Chakraborty Recalls His Struggling Days; Reveals He Even Thought Of Suicide

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most loved stars who has delivered several hits in his career and danced his way into the audience's hearts in the 80s.

Chakraborty who began his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's National Award winning 1976 drama, Mrigayaa, featured in many blockbuster films like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, to name a few. However like every actor, the Bollywood star too have had his share of struggles before making it big in the industry.

In his new interview with ETimes, Mithun recalled his days of struggle and shared that there were times when he thought of dying by suicide. He said that at times, he would think he wouldn't be able to achieve his goals.

The Golmaal 3 actor said, "I generally don't talk much about this, and also there's no particular phase I want to mention. Let's not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists. Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now."

Reflecting back upon his journey, Mithun called it an 'illustrious' one and said that he feels proud when people still talk about his action films and his famous dialogues. He stated that he thinks that it's the blessings of his fans and audience which has kept him going in all these years.

In the same interview, Mithun also opined on Bollywood Vs South debate and said that films like RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa became big hits because people could relate to the story and its mass appeal. The actor said that these films are quite similar to those larger-than-life masala films which he did in the 80s and 90s.

"The most important thing is you have to play to the gallery. The superstardom of South superstars like Yash, Ram Charan, Jr NTR or Allu Arjun has been used in these films with some amazing timing. That's why people loved them so much," the tabloid quoted the actor as saying.

Speaking about movies, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022.

