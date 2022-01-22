Mithun Chakraborty Recalls His Struggling Days; 'Used To Dance At Big Parties Because I Would Get Food To Eat'

Known for the original disco dancer, Mithun Chakraborty made the nation go crazy with his signature pelvic thrust dance move. Not just the dance floor, the veteran actor ruled the hearts for decades. But it wasn't easy for Mithun da and the man had to go through his share of struggles.

Recently the Pyaar Jhukta Nahin actor recalled his hardships from his struggling days when he was moved by the story of a contestant's struggle on the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz.

It so happened that one of the contestants Akash Singh from Bihar broke down after performing on the stage for the first time. He recalled living under a tree in a park when he came to Mumbai as he had no place to stay and spoke about how he practised his stunts on trees and poles on streets.

On hearing this Mithun also walked down the memory lane and shared his own story to motivate Akash. The actor said that initially he had decided to take up villain roles as he thought that no one would cast him as a hero. The Golmaal 3 actor also recalled dancing at big parties for food.

"I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain and that too, a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance at big parties because I would get food to eat," Mithun said on the show.

Talking about Hunarbaaz, the show hosted Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will feature rappers, stand-up comics, acrobats, magicians and others coming on the show to display their talents. Besides Mithun, the show will be co-judged by Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

Coming back to Mithun Chakraborty, the actor will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.