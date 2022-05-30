Model Saraswati Das Found Dead In Her House In Kolkata; Fourth Incident In A Row!

Looks like Bengali Industry is going through a dark phase as yet another model was found dead in her residence. Well, this is the fourth such incident that happened in the city of joy, Kolkata.

According to PTI report, an 18-year-old model Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found dead in her residence at Bediadanga in the Kasba area on May 29 (Sunday). The police informed the news agency that the late model had allegedly hung herself in her room on Saturday night.

A senior police official said, "It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report."

The cop further stated that they are trying to find out whether Saraswati Das had any connection with the three other models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and TV actress Pallabi Dey, who died due to suspected suicide. The officer said, "The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and aunt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity on the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation."

Saraswati was brought up by her single mother and aunt. After this incident, people from the Bengali Film Industry are perplexed by the back-to-back cases of actresses' mysterious deaths. More details are awaited.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM