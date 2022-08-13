Mona Singh Reacts To Criticism For Playing Laal Singh Chaddha's Mother; 'It's Not An Aamir Khan Biopic'

Mona Singh who essays the role of Aamir Khan's mother in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, has reacted to the criticism surrounding her casting in the film. When the trailer of the film had released online, a few netizens had pointed out the age gap of 17 years between Mona and Aamir. Some had even termed the casting as 'age inappropriate'.

In a recent interview with India Today, Mona reacted to this criticism. The actress shared that she refused to speak about it before as she wanted people to watch the film. Singh further said that she isn't playing Aamir Khan's mother, but rather the character Laal Singh Chaddha's mom.

India Today quoted the 3 Idiots actress as saying, "There was the whole thing going on. I didn't want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan's mother, I am playing Laal's mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie."

Mona said that she was so confident and sure that people won't question the age gap between her and Aamir once they see the film.

"It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother. That would be wrong. Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film," the actress was quoted as saying.

Previously, Aamir Khan too had expressed his opinion on the same and said that it's an actor's job to look and act like the age of his character despite his real age. He was further all praise for Mona Singh's acting chops in the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.