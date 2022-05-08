Mother's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, And Others Wish Their Moms

The world is celebrating the epitome of unconditional love - mothers, today. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, every year, to celebrate the real-life superheroes. On this special occasion, popular Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and others wished their mothers and mother figures on social media.

Check out the Mother's Day posts of Bollywood celebs here:

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress took to her official social media handles and wished her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor with the sweetest post. Alia Bhatt shared a lovely selfie with her mom, mom-in-law, and hubby Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, and wrote: "My beautiful beautiful mothers 💛💜 Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 actress wished her mother and mother-in-law on the special occasion of Mother's Day, by posting unseen pictures with them on her official Instagram page.

Vicky Kaushal

The talented actor wished both his mother and mother-in-law on Mother's Day by sharing some unseen stills from the wedding celebrations. In the pictures, both Vicky and Katrina's moms were seen enjoying the celebrations and blessing the newlyweds. "माँवां ठंडियाँ छाँवां. #HappyMothersDay," Vicky Kaushal captioned his post.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young actress posted a touching Mother's Day message for her late mom, the legendary actress Sridevi, along with a sweet note. "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you're the best mother in the world. love u ❤️," reads Janhvi Kapoor's post.