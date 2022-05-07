Mother's Day 2022: Neha Dhupia Says Dealing With 'Mom Guilt' Is The Toughest Part Of Motherhood

As the nation gears up to celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow (May 8, 2022), actress Neha Dhupia opens up about the most challenging side of being a mother. "The most challenging part is time management and dealing with mom guilt. I don't think raising kids is hard but taking time off for your things and then coming back to them can sometimes be a little disheartening," said Neha while speaking to ETimes.

She further said that during her both pregnancies, it was the fourth trimester that was mentally as well as emotionally draining. She further thanked social media for giving women a platform to share their experiences.

Neha believes that the more women talk, the more awareness they create.

She went on to add that she needs to use her voice as a celebrity to amplify the conversation around breastfeeding, body changes, postpartum depression, etc., to take it in the right direction.

"I am still going through postpartum phases. By using my voice in the most encouraging way, I can make other mothers believe that we, too, go through the same things. A happy mom who looks after herself and who is not overburdened by this tag of a perfect mom, will raise happy children," shared Neha.

Another celebrity mom Sameera Reddy also opened up about motherhood and said that people expect celebrities mom to look perfect after their deliveries. She recalled how she was body shamed after her airport pictures went viral on social media.

"Everyone had an opinion on how I didn't seem in my element and what they felt was a perfect image of me. Someone shot a picture of me at the airport and put it on social media, and so many people commented on how fat I looked. I was anxious and loathed myself. But it was a turning point for me. Today, I won't allow judgements and mean commentary," shared Reddy.

Well, we truly hope that this Mother's Day, netizens stop being so mean to celebrities moms and stop posting nasty comments on their appearances.