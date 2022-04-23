Mrunal Thakur Feels Gangubai Kathiawadi Role Has Made Alia Bhatt 'Amar'; Says 'It Felt Very Personal'

Alia Bhatt's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi was hailed by the audience and critics upon its release. The actress was lauded for her portrayal of a fiesty brothel madam in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film also earned Alia some rave reviews from other celebrities including her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur, in her recent interview with Zoom, was also all praise for Alia's film. The Jersey star said that the character has immortalised Alia as an actor and revealed that she watched the period film four-five times in the theatre.

Mrunal told the news portal, "I saw Gangubai four-five times in the theatre and I felt like, har ek character ek actor ko amar kardeta hai (every character immortalises an actor), jaise (such as) be it Madhubala for Mughal-E-Azam, ya Dirty Picture mein Vidya Balan. Similarly, Alia ke career me it is Gangubai (In Alia's career it's Gangubai)."

Interestingly, Mrunal had essayed the role of a village girl caught in the clutches of sex-trafficking in her debut film, Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia. The actress said that when she watched Alia's Gangubai, she wanted to be a part of it as it felt 'personal'.

"When I watched it I really felt like, the way it was shot... And who doesn't want to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? It was such a bold and risky subject. This is how I started my career with, a film based on brothels and sex trafficking so I really felt like I wanted to be a part of that film as well. It felt very personal because I started my journey with a film like this," she told the news portal.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's popular novels Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film also starred Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in key roles. Actress Huma Qureshi featured in a special song titled 'Shikayat' in the film.