Mrunal Thakur Has Worked With The Entire Kapoor Family; Says Everybody Is Bringing X-Factor To The Table

Actress Mrunal Thakur who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Jersey, which is releasing tomorrow (April 22, 2022), says that she has worked with the entire Kapoor family and she finds all of them very talented.

She told Times Of India, "It all started with the film Toofaan, where I got to work with Supriya maam. Now, In Jersey of course I got to shoot with Shahid and Pankaj Sir. My next film Pippa is with Ishaan."

"The entire family is so talented, because everybody is bringing some x-factor to the table. I learnt a lot working with each of the member of the family. I learnt to surrender myself to the director from Pankaj Sir. From Supriya ji I learnt how to speak with your eyes," added Thakur.

While praising Shahid, she said that he is extremely focused as an actor and he is very clear in his head about his character. Likewise, from Ishaan, she has learnt to feel the moment and grasp it.

In the same interview, the Love Sonia actress said that Shahid and Ishaan should come together for a film, because they are such good actors. She continued, "Overall, it was amazing working with this family as through the journey I could discover myself in the entire process."

In Jersey, Mrunal is playing a mother. When asked if she had any qualms about her character, she said that as an actor, she should be able to pull off various age groups and if still people are able to connect with her character that means she has done a good job.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.