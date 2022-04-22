Mrunal Thakur On Comparisons Between Jersey Stars Shahid Kapoor & Nani: They Both Shine In Their Own Way

Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey releases in theatres today (April 22). The film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is an official remake of Nani-Shraddha Srinath's 2019 Tamil movie by the same name. Besides Shahid and Mrunal, it also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

In a recent interview with DNA, Mrunal Thakur reacted to the comparisons between Shahid and Nani. Further, the Toofaan actress went on to credit Nani and Shraddha's brilliant acts as the main reason for her to sign the Hindi remake.

When asked to pick between Shahid and Nani, Mrunal told the publication, "Oh my god, that's such a difficult question. They both have perceived the character beautifully and I must confess that Nani and Shraddha are the reasons why I am a part of this film because their performances were so amazing and they set a benchmark quite high."

She continued, "Both the actors, be it, Nani or Shahid, you can't compare them. They both shine in their own way. I am just so happy that this story was earlier only limited to the Telugu-speaking audience and now it's a Hindi film and can reach out to the world. I am just happy that we are celebrating the story."

The Dhamaka actress said that she cannot choose between Nani and Shahid. Explaining the reason behind the same, she said, "Nani is a natural star and Shahid is somebody who gets into the skin of the character. And I feel like this is his (Shahid) career's best film and I am happy to be witnessing it in front of my eyes."

Upon its release, Nani's Telugu version had earned unanimously positive reviews from the critics and the audience. The sports drama had also bagged two National Awards.