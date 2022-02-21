Mrunal Thakur On Jersey's New Release Date: When The Makers Announced It, I Was Literally Dancing

Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was supposed to hit the big screens on December 31 last year. However the makers had to postpone the release of the film owing to the rising cases of omicron variant COVID-19 cases. Now with things slowly returning back to normalcy, it was recently announced that Jersey will be arriving on big screens on April 14, 2022.

In an interaction with a leading tabloid, Mrunal reacted to the announcement of the new release date for Jersey. The actress said that she is more apprehensive than relieved now that her film has finally been given a release date.

Mrunal told Hindustan Times, "I was happy, of course, when the makers decided it. I was literally dancing. But I am more nervous because the release is coming closer. What I am relaxed about is that it is coming to theatres. The conditions are better now."The Toofaan actress said that she was sure that her film would be released in theatres.

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur is a remake of Nani's 2019 acclaimed Telugu film by the same name. The movie revolves around a failed cricketer decides to revive his cricketing career in his late 30s to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

On being asked if she was unnerved by the uncertainty due to pandemic in the fim industry, Mrunal told the tabloid, "I made sure that even in the most difficult of circumstances, I could find a way to be happy. Last year, Toofan came out on OTT and I was really happy about the fact that at least my work had reached out to the audience. Right now, I am excited about going to the theatre to watch a film. Whatever happens, happens for good. We have to take it one day at a time."

Meanwhile besides Jersey, Mrunal has some interesting projects in her kitty which include Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa, Thadam remake alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and an untitled film with Dulquer Salmaan.