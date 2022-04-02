mrunal-thakur-reveals-how-she-celebrates-gudi-padwa-with-her-family

Actress Mrunal Thakur is gung-ho about celebrating the Maharashtrian New Year, which is also known as Gudi Padwa. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Mrunal revealed that even though she will be working on the festival, she is happy and content, as the last two years have been very slow owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked how she and her family start their day on Gudi Padwa, she said, "We install a Gudi on this day where we use a lathi, on which we put up a brand new saree of my mom and uske upar jaata hai ek tambya (copper bowl). We put a battase haar around it. Neem leaves are a must!"

She further revealed that after performing the puja, she looks forward to the bhog and said that she is lucky to be living with her family in Mumbai.

"I get to eat the traditionally cooked bhog on Gudi Padwa, which consists of seven pakwaan. The day is also special to me because we celebrate my dad's birthday on Gudi Padwa," added Thakur.

While speaking about the bhog, she also mentioned how she loves to gorge on yummy puran poli and said, "Yes, the quintessential Maharashtrian delicacy, puran poli, is a must today. In fact, this is a sweet that we make during most of the festivals. I mean come on; I am working out through the year to stay fit, so I don't mind gorging on to some yummy puran polis on occasions like these!"

With respect to work, Mrunal will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.