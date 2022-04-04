Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Needs To Gather Courage To Post A Bikini Picture; 'India Has Not Normalised Bodies'

After gaining popularity on the tube, Mrunal Thakur made her transition to the big screen with Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia in 2018. Within a short period of time, the actress has established herself as an impressive performer in films and garnered a solid fanbase.

Besides her acting chops, Mrunal has also raised the bar when it comes to making style statements. A look at her Instagram page and you'll observe that the actress often drops major fashion goals for her followers. From western outfits to traditional attires, the Super 30 nails everything like a pro.

However, in her recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Mrunal had a candid confession to make. The actress admitted that she is not comfortable posting a bikini picture on social media.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the actress said, "I feel India has not entirely normalised (different type of) bodies. We still think if you are going to a beach you have to have a perfect body. But, that's not how I want to inspire girls out there."

She further added, "It's okay to be bloated, and to have celluloid. You need to be fit (from) within and not necessarily have six pack abs. I need to gather courage to post a picture in the bikini, with the body type I have at the time and I am comfortable with it. I am just gearing up."

With respect to films, Mrunal is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. Besides this film, she also has Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa, Abhimanyu Dassani's Aankh Micholi, Thadam remake in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and an untitled film with Dulquer Salmaan.