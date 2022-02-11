Mrunal Thakur Says Her Ex Boyfriend Ran Away; 'He Was Like 'You Are An Actress, I Can't Deal With This''

Mrunal Thakur who likes to keep her personal life under wraps, recently opened up on her last relationship and what went wrong in it. She revealed that her last heartbreak took place around seven months ago and that her boyfriend 'ran' away as he was uncomfortable with her profession and 'impulsive' nature.

In a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur while speaking about her last breakup said, ""He ran away. He was like, 'You are too impulsive, I can't deal with this', 'You're an actress, I can't deal with this.'"

She continued, "But I understand where he is coming from - a very orthodox background. And I don't blame him, I think it's his upbringing. In a way, it's good that the chapter ended. Because in the future, when we raise our kids, his upbringing would not be the same as my upbringing towards my kids... The kids would be like, 'Uh, kya ho raha hai (what is happening)?'"

Mrunal told the host that everyone has to go through the process of heartbreak and that to be with the right person, one has to be with the wrong ones first. She said that what works for one might need work for the others. The Toofaan actress further added that she doesn't want to get into a relationship only to find out later that they are not compatible.

Speaking about films, Mrunal is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey. She also has Ishaan Khatter's Pippa, Thadam remake alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Dulquer Salmaan-Hanu Raghavapudi's film.