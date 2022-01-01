Mrunal Thakur Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Have Mild Symptoms But I Am Feeling Okay'

After Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur is the latest Bollywood star to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she has tested positive for the virus.

Mrunal also shared the latest update on her health and said that she is mild symptoms but is feeling okay today. The Toofan star also requested everyone who has come into contact with her to get tested and urged her followers to stay safe.

Mrunal wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals."

She further added, "If you have been in contact with me, request you to please please get tested immediately. Stay safe."

Speaking about work, Mrunal will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey. The film, a remake of Nani's popular Telugu film by the same name, marks her first collaboration with the Kabir Singh actor. The sports drama was supposed to release in theatres on December 31. However the makers have postponed the release date of the film because of the rising cases due to omicron variant and the new COVID-19 guidelines.

The makers issued an official statement that read, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team, feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you as soon as we can with our film in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year."

Besides Jersey, Mrunal Thakur's other upcoming projects include Abhimanyu Dassani's Aankh Micholi, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Thadam remake and Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter.