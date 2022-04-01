Mumbai Police Files Chargesheet Against Choreographer Ganesh Acharya In Sexual Harassment Case

Noted choreographer Ganesh Acharya is in trouble! The Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against him in a sexual harassment case which dates back to 2020. As per a report in ETimes, the cops completed their probe in this matter last month and filed a chargesheet on March 14 before a a metropolitan magistrate's court.

Reportedly, Acharya has been accused of sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism. He has been charged under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354C (voyeurism), 354D (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When Saroj Khan Slammed Chikni Chameli And Called Ganesh Acharya's Choreography 'Vulgar'

While the choreographer known for working on films like Bodyguard, Singham, Bachchhan Paandey and Pushpa amongst others, refused to comment on this latest development, according to a report in Hindustan Times, his lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi said they were not informed by the police about the charge sheet. "I don't have the charge sheet so I cannot say anything, but all the sections in the FIR were bailable," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Loses 85 KILOS, Pictures Go Viral!

In 2020, a woman had filed a complaint against the popular choreographer and accused him of sexually harassing her after she turned down his advances. She had alleged that he had passed lewd comments, shown her porn movie and molested her when she was working as junior dancer on a project with him. However, Acharya had denied all her allegations and called them, "false and baseless".

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.