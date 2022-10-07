Mumfluencers Awards 2022: Josh Hosts A Happening Event In Collaboration With Grehalakshmi Magazine

India's
most
engaging
short
video
app
Josh
has
been
setting
new
benchmarks
in
the
market
of
content
creation.
With
several
collaborations
and
creative
content
creators,
the
app
has
made
its
place
in
the
hearts
of
millions
of
people.
The
desi
app
has
supported
many
creators
and
influencers
irrespective
of
the
genre
of
content.
The
latest
to
join
the
Josh
family
is
a
magazine.
Josh
recently
collaborated
with
Grehalakshmi
Magazine
for
one
of
their
IPs,
which
is
the
Mumfluencers
Awards
2022.
The
leading
app
is
the
'powered
by'
partner
and
DH
is
a
Brand
Partner
for
the
event.
Among
the
few
who
were
a
part
of
the
event
are,
fashion
influencer
Kimmy
Nagpal,
who
was
invited
as
a
jury.
Along
with
her,
Priyanka
Bharadwaj,
and
fashion
influencers
Kavita
Devgan
and
Harpreet
Seth
were
also
present
there,
where
they
motivated
all
the
mumfluencers
with
lots
of
guidelines
and
tips.