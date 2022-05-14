Mumtaz Admits Having An Extra-Marital Affair In The Past; 'It Was Just A Temporary Phase Which Ended Soon'

Yesteryear actress Mumtaz in her recent interview with a news portal, spoke at length about her personal life. The Aap Ki Kasam actress recalled how she had an extra-marital affair after her husband Mayur Madhwani had one too. However, Mumtaz also added that it was a temporary phase which ended soon.

Mumtaz told Pinkvilla, "It's quite common for men to have affairs through the backdoor. My husband didn't have any... except one. I respect him because he himself told me about it. He confided that he'd developed a liking for a girl in the US. He was born and brought up in America. But he insisted, 'Mumtaz, you're my wife. I love you and will always love you. I will never leave you.'"

She continued, "The problem arose because I was a little ziddi (stubborn), thodi nakchadi (difficult) thi. But today, it's a forgotten story. Maaf toh zindagi mein ek baar Khuda bhi karta hai. I live like a queen. My husband has never kept me wanting for anything."

Mumtaz shared that after she came to know about her hubby's affair, she started feeling lonely and ended up having an extra-marital affair herself.

Talking about it, she said, "When you're amidst thorns and someone comes along with a rose, you do get carried away. But it was nothing serious. Just a temporary phase, which ended soon. I'm lucky that my husband still loves me so much. Even if I fall a bit sick, hungama khada ho jaata hai (there is hue and cry about it)."

In the same interview, she also talked about the difficulties she faced during her pregnancies after suffering from three-four miscarriages.

Mumtaz recalled, "I'd to take hormone injections every morning and tablets in the evening. I conceived Natasha (married to actor Fardeen Khan) in Uganda. While carrying Tanya, I was stuck here in my house in Cuffe Parade. I was not allowed to travel. But because I didn't give up, I was blessed with wonderful daughters. In the same way, I didn't give up on my marriage... Isiliye mera miyan bhi mera hi hai. He loves me so much."

Mumtaz was one of the most sought-after actresses in 60s and 70s. Her last on screen appearance was the 1990 film Aandhiyan post which she bid adieu to acting.