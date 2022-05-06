Mumtaz Opens Up On Her Health After Getting Discharged From Hospital; 'I Was On Drip For An Entire Week'

Yesteryear actress Mumtaz was recently hospitalised for a week at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a stomach infection. After getting discharged from the hospital, the Roti actress in a chat with a leading tabloid, recounted what exactly had happened to her.

Revealing that she suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis, Mumtaz told ETimes, "It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise."

The veteran actress revealed that when she informed her husband Mayur Madhwani who is in the US about her ill-health, he told her that he is flying down to India. Talking about it, the Brahmachari star said, "He was in the US and said that he's coming down to India. I stopped him and said that I will tide over this. But he insisted that I should have the best of nurses and facilities at home. He loves me a lot and I am lucky to have him in my life."

She went on to talk about how those seven days in the hospital was tough for her and added, "My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago."

Mumtaz was also all praise for the doctors for helping her in her speedy recovery and added that the hospital staff treated her like a flower.

Known for her glorious career in the Hindi Film Industry, Mumtaz has acted in films like Ram Aur Shyam, Do Raaste, Sachaa Jhutha, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Aap Ki Kasam to name a few.