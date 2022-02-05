Munawar Faruqui's Recent Show Receives Backlash, Comedian Reimagines Events Of The Holocaust

Earlier this month, controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui shared a video clip of his show on The Holocaust. The 18-minute video shows Munawar Faruqui reimagining what would have been if Hitler were a Gujarati. Faruqui also shared jokes about The Holocaust victims, Gujaratis, Hindu holy symbol Swastika and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, he can be heard saying that World War II would not have happened if "Hitler was Gujarati". Explaining his theory, he said, "His name would have been Hitesh. He would have a Hitler-style moustache, Jethalal. Hitler had a sign 'Hail Hitler', Hitesh would have 'rokda' (he turned his palm upside down to show if he was asking for money). Hitesh would have been a great person." (sic)

Talking about The Holocast he added, "Do you know about The Holocaust? I will tell you about it. Hitler killed Jews by putting them in gas chambers. On the contrary, if he was Hitesh, it would not have been a Holocaust. It would be called 'haalo haalo caust' (haalo is a colloquial Gujarati term for 'lets go'). (sic)

He added, "There would have been counters of food items like dhokla, khakra. Hitesh would have fed so much Dhokla to Jews, they would have died of gas. Hitler would have said 'don't feed them, fu*k them' but Hitesh would have said 'feed them. Add sugar to it'." (sic) For the unversed, millions of Jews were targeted and taken to gas chambers and executed by Hitler's Nazi army.

Faruqui also insinuates that Hitler used the Hindu holy symbol Swastika, however, reports have revealed that it was a Christian hooked cross or Hakenkreuz. Faruqui reportedly has a history of using controversial topics for his content. Back in April 2020, a video of Faruqui went viral in which he had mocked the victims of Godhra carnage.