Muskaan Khan And Salman Ali’s Romantic Single ‘Kasam’ Composed By Said-Wajid Out Now

In this month of love where people are celebrating Valentine's week, Taaleem, a Sajid-Wajid production launches 'Kasam', a romantic single by the extremely talented, Muskaan Khan and Indian Idol fame Salman Ali. 'Kasam' is a perfect portrayal of symbolism in love. The song stars the singers themselves, Muskaan and Salman who can be seen portraying a young couple in love, setting a perfect example of Valentines.

Directed by Nitin FCP & Nadeem Akhtar, 'Kasam' is a sweet love story that revolves around the theme of saving the symbol of your love in the relationship. The romantic song is composed by iconic music composer, Sajid Khan, while the lyrics are penned by the amazing Danish Sabri.

Muskaan, the daughter of music director Sajid Khan is a well-known playback singer and Salman Ali, who won million hearts was a part of reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Both the artists have also lent their voice for the song Awara from Dabangg 3.

'Kasam' was shot beautifully in Alibaug where the cast stayed in Muskan's farmhouse. The entire cast enjoyed a family-like experience where they stayed in one room and spent time together. Music composer Sajid Khan was also a part of the shoot and was a big support to the cast and crew. The song was shot in perfect weather that fits best for a romantic setting. 'Kasam' exhibits remarkable and pure Indian melodies that are perfect for Valentine's season.

