‘My Heart Is Full’: Preity Zinta Shares Cute Pics To Wish Her Twins Jai & Gia On Their First Birthday

Preity Zinta, who was last seen in the 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit, has been away from Bollywood for a long time and is busy focusing on her personal life.

Married to Gene Goodenough, the Veer Zaara star welcomed twin babies last year via surrogacy. Since then, the actress has been busy nurturing them and often shares their cute pictures on social media.

Sharing the great news with fans last year, Preity took to social media to announce the arrival of her little munchkins and revealed that they have been named Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Well, Preity's twins are celebrating their first birthday today (November 11) and the Bollywood star shared separate posts for Jai and Gia on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable picture with her son Jai, she wrote, "Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have know each other for many lives.... In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day (heart emoji) Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today & always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back #Happybirthday #मेराजय #1yearold #ting."

For Gia, she stated, "I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it's been a year My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold #मेरीजीया #ting"

Here's wishing Jai and Gia a very happy birthday.

For the unversed, Preity made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's 1998 release Dil Se and went on to feature in various big hits including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Salaam Namaste. Back in the 2000s, she was counted among the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

She is rumoured to be making her acting comeback very soon. However, official announcements are still awaited.